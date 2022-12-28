Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112,002.17 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $112,002.17 and $181,061.36 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 99.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037571 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00038029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00226184 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009999 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,239.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.