QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $133.68 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $133.68 million and approximately $129,817.23 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128064 USD and is down -28.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129,367.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

