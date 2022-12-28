Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 75682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

