Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 26.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares fell 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
