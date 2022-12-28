Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $55.21 million and $3.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.01481300 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007714 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017878 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.01712748 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

