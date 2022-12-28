RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,042.25

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $4,042.25 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.61 or 0.05214447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00495554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.29361842 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.