Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.85

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 71587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$282.05 million and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.00.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

