Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,476. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.44.
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
