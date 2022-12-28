Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 5.7%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.30 and last traded at 1.32. Approximately 118,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 244,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Reconnaissance Energy Africa alerts:

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $270.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.