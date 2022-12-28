RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 617938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 12.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

