ReddCoin Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $7,952.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00409589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.