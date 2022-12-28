Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 98,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,410 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.58%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

