ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Buys 92,090 Shares

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 92,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $378,489.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,015,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,601,662.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ReneSola Price Performance

NYSE SOL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReneSola

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.