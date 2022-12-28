Request (REQ) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $87.48 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00228070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0870465 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,446,441.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

