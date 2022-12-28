Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.44. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 1,230 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $751,986. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 63.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,774 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

