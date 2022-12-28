Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

RXLSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rexel from €19.00 ($20.21) to €20.00 ($21.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of RXLSF opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

