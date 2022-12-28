RHS Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USMV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.