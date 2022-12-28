RHS Financial LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 458,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

