RHS Financial LLC Buys 4,827 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS QUAL opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

