RHS Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

