RHS Financial LLC Sells 67,525 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,525 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

