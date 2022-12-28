Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

