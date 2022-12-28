Roger Dent Buys 25,000 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) Director Roger Dent acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$59,874.

AcuityAds Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AT stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.95. 221,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.37. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

