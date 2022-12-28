Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.88. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 2,337 shares changing hands.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $70,056.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,704,596 shares of company stock worth $27,110,346 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

