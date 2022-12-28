Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,357 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 329,136 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 196,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

