Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,357 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 329,136 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 196,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
CW opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.27.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stocks Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.