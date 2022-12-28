Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. Cryoport comprises about 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Cryoport worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $87,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

