Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,037 shares during the period. Mirion Technologies accounts for 3.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.