Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

