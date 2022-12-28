Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 16,080 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gentherm by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $332.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.54 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock valued at $223,180. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

