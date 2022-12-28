Royal Harbor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $302,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $380.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.14.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

