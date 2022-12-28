Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $14.11 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,105,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 9.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

