Royal Harbor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,657 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

