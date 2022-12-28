Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.4 %

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.