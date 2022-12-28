Safehold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Safehold has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $80.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

