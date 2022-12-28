Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 18.0% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 380,819 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.