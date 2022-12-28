San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 5,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 569,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,895.40% and a net margin of 97.63%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

See Also

