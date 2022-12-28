SBK Financial Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SBK Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE COF opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.