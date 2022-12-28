Schubert & Co Grows Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 614,957 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.