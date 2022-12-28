Schubert & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.6% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 227,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,744. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

