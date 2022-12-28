Schubert & Co Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,630,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

