Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.