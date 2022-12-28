Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

