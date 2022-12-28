Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 312,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

