Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 8.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHB opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

