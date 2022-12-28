Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $434,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

