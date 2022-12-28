Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

