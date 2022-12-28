Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 6,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,335. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

