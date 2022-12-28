Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Stock Down 1.1 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 67,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,529. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

