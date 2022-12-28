Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 2.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Splunk worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.12. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,505. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

