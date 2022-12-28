Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. 4,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,336. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

